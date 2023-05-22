Wicked People – You Could Not Make 4 Refineries Work In 8 Years – Sowore Knocks Buhari Over Dangote Refinery

Former presidential candidate and news publisher, Omoyele Sowore has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the sad state of the nation’s refineries.

According to Sowore, it is sad that President Buhari who doubles as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum could not make the four public refineries work in eight years of his government but is set to commission the Dangote refinery which is a private initiative.

Sowore in a post via his Twitter account on Monday accused Buhari and his cronies in the government of killing government refineries while helping Dangote bring his own refinery into reality.

He described them as wicked people.

He wrote: “President @MBuhari who was Minister of Petroleum Resources who could not make 4 refineries work in 8 years will be launching Dangote refinery today. Buhari and his goons on the oil sector who killed government owned refineries are mobilising to help Dangote open his only refinery. Wicked people!”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and five African Presidents will today (Monday) attend the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

African Presidents expected at the event include President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Mahamat Déby of Chad, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Naija News understands that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will present his goodwill message virtually at the commissioning of Africa’s largest which would produce 650,000 Barrels per day.