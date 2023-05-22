VIDEO: ‘Tsunami Himself’ – Ooni Of Ife Hails Peter Obi At Dangote Refinery Inauguration

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday, eulogized the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi and the reverend traditional Yoruba monarch joined President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries at the Dangote Refinery inauguration at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

In a video that emerged online, Ooni was captured hailing the former governor of Anambra State, describing him as the ‘Tsunami Himself’ as they exchange pleasantries.

The Ooni’s statement is no doubt connected to the massive support Peter Obi received from many Nigerian youths during the 2023 election.

Sowore Knocks Buhari Over Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate and news publisher, Omoyele Sowore has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the sad state of the nation’s refineries.

According to Sowore, it is sad that President Buhari who doubles as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum could not make the four public refineries work in eight years of his government but is set to commission the Dangote refinery which is a private initiative.

Sowore in a post via his Twitter account on Monday accused Buhari and his cronies in the government of killing government refineries while helping Dangote bring his own refinery into reality.

He described them as wicked people.