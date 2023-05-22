Video: President Buhari Arrives Lagos State For Commissioning Of Dangote Refinery

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos State for the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery.

The President arrived through the presidential wing of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport and was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The two leaders are expected to be airlifted to the venue of the project commissioning in Ibeju-Lekki.

Watch the video of the President’s arrival.

Sowore Knocks Buhari

Former presidential candidate and news publisher, Omoyele Sowore has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the sad state of the nation’s refineries.

According to Sowore, it is sad that President Buhari who doubles as Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum could not make the four public refineries work in eight years of his government but is set to commission the Dangote refinery which is a private initiative.

Sowore in a post via his Twitter account on Monday accused Buhari and his cronies in the government of killing government refineries while helping Dangote bring his own refinery into reality.

He described them as wicked people.

He wrote: “President @MBuhari who was Minister of Petroleum Resources who could not make 4 refineries work in 8 years will be launching Dangote refinery today. Buhari and his goons on the oil sector who killed government owned refineries are mobilising to help Dangote open his only refinery. Wicked people!”