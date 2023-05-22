VIDEO: Africa Is Not All About Poverty, Insecurity – Shettima

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has said the African continent is not about the poverty and the crisis in Sudan being portrayed by the foreign media.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Borno State said this on Monday at the inauguration of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Shettima also stated that Africa is not all about insecurity, stressing that the commissioning of the largest oil refinery in the African continent should be given maximum coverage by foreign media houses.

He said: “Africa is not all about the crisis in Sudan. Africa is not all about poverty. Africa is not all about insecurity. I hope the CNN, the BBC and the SkyNews of this world will give maximum coverage to this event.”

African Presidents at the event include President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Mahamat Déby of Chad, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Other dignitaries at the event were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima; the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso; the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Femi; and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

Others are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Wase; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa Stae, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nigerian businessman, Adedeji Adeleke, and Nigerian billionaires, Femi Otedola, and Tony Elumelu.