Twenty Important Facts To Know About Dangote Refinery

The multi-million dollar Dangote Refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State, Nigeria is set to be commissioned today, Monday, 22nd May, 2023.

As earlier reported by Naija News, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and five African Presidents are expected to attend the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

African Presidents expected at the event include President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Mahamat Déby of Chad, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

It is understood that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will present his goodwill message virtually at the commissioning of Africa’s largest which would produce 650,000 Barrels per day.

With the massive project eliciting excitement across the business world, below are some facts about the refinery.

1. It is located in Ibeju, Lagos, Covering a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares.

2. World’s Largest Single-Train 650,000 barrels per day Petroleum Refinery with 900 KTPA Polypropylene Plant.

3. The Refinery is powered by a 435 MW Power Plant.

4. At full capacity, it can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products and also have surplus for export.

5. It will employ over 100,000 persons.

6. Designed for 100% Nigerian Crude with flexibility to process other crudes.

7. Self-sufficient marine facility with ability for freight optimisation. Largest single order of 5 SPMs anywhere in the world.

8. Diesel & gasoline from the refinery will conform to Euro V specifications.

9. The refinery design complies with World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) emission/effluent norms.

10. It is designed to process large variety of crudes including many of the African Crudes, some of the Middle Eastern Crudes and the US Light Tight Oil.

11. About 65 million cubic metres of sand dredged, costing approximately €300 million, using the world’s largest dredgers.

12. Over 1,200 units of various equipment were bought to enhance the local capacity for site works.

13. Dangote Group bought 332 cranes to build up equipment installation capacity.

14. Also built is the world’s largest granite quarry to supply coarse aggregate, stone column material, stone base, stone dust & material for break water (10 million tonnes per year production capacity).

15. In a bid to bring over dimensional cargoes close to the site directly, Dangote Group had to develop a port and constructed two quays with a load bearing capacity of 25 tonnes/sq metre.

16. Constructed two more quays in the port with a capacity to handle up to Panamax vessels to export, two quays to handle liquid cargoes.

17. The port will have 6 quays, including a roll-on/roll-off quay.

18. In the course of the civil works, 700 piles were drilled on some days, with total number of piles up to 250,000.

19. It has 177 tanks of 4.742 billion litres capacity

20. Dangote is one of the few companies in the world executing a Petroleum Refinery and a Petrochemical complex directly as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor.