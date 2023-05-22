Tinubu Missing As Dangote Welcomes Buhari To Dangote Refinery Inauguration

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the inauguration of the Dangote Petroleum refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that as the President and other special guests arrived at the venue of the event, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who returned from France over the weekend, was missing in action.

In his welcome address at the event on Monday, Dangote stated that the Oil Refinery will reposition Nigeria as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market.

He disclosed that the Dangote Refinery is focused on meeting Nigeria’s local demands, adding that the facility’s first product will be in the market before the end of July/August 2023.

The President of Dangote Industries Limited also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and for being a source of inspiration whenever he felt like giving up.

He also appreciated the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for ensuring that funds needed for the project were made available on time.

The 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals which is being inaugurated by the president, is expected to churn out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.