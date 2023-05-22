Tinubu Meets Faleke, Gbajabiamila Over Reps Leadership Tussle

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly settled the rift between the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. Abiodun Faleke.

Naija News gathered that the two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains had been at loggerheads over the speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, with the duo backing different aspirants for the top job.

Gbajabiamila openly supported the chairman of the House Committee on Land Transportation, while Faleke backed Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, who represents KauraNamoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.

The APC stalwarts were also battling to emerge as the Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State governor.

However, Leadership learnt that Faleke and Gbajabiamila had settled their differences after the intervention of the President-elect.

Tinubu reportedly asked Faleke to dump Jaji and back the choice of Abass for House speakership.

A source, who was privy to the meeting but pleaded anonymity, said: “The much-advertised rift between Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Abiodun is over. Two of them are allies of the President-elect and the President-elect has called them to order. They have been prevailed upon to sheathe their swords. They have been told that Asiwaju boys shouldn’t be seen fighting openly.

“Hon. Faleke has been told to tow the party’s line (APC’s position) on zoning. Consequently, Hon. Faleke has dumped his preferred choice for House speakership, Hon. Sani Jaji. He is now with the camp promoting the anointed aspirant of APC and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In turn, Hon. Abiodun Faleke is going to serve as chairman of appropriation in the 10th House of Representatives. This is signed and sealed.”