There Was No Social Media In My Time – Patience Ozokwor Reacts To AMVCA Awards

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, has reacted to her Industry Merit Award, received at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award on Saturday evening..

Naija News understands that the actress took to her Instagram page to appreciate her well-wishers and children in the movie industry for celebrating with her on her new feat.

It would be recalled that Ozokwo bagged a lifetime achievement award at the AMVCA on Saturday.

Reacting to that, the actress on Monday shared pictures of herself at the AMVCA event with her children, and grandchildren.

Ozokwo said in their days in the industry, there was no social media and the only thing to judge one’s progress was talent and humility.

She wrote, “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“When we started in the industry there was no social media and so many other luxuries we enjoy now. Progress was completely dependent on your talent, humility, word of mouth and trust.

“I appreciate my colleagues who work tirelessly and often times without recognition

“I appreciate my family who have always surrounded me with love and acceptance. My children sacrificed a lot and stayed long periods without a mother. At one point, my daughter became my PA and is still my Associate Manager till date.”