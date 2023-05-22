Resign If You Can’t Stop Police Extortion  – IGP Warned

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has been told to resign if he knows he can not tackle the issue of police extortion in the country.

Naija News reports that this was the position of the Senator-elect representing Ebonyi North senatorial zone, Barr. Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

According to him, the incoming 10th National Assembly will summon the IGP to account for monies that have been extorted from innocent Nigerians at various police checkpoints.

Nwaebonyi, made this submission after a thanksgiving service that took place at the ecumenical centre Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State on Sunday.

The lawmaker, who condemned the continuous intimidation, harassment, and torture of innocent Nigerians at various checkpoints across the country by brutal policemen gave the IGP an ultimatum of seven days to sort the issue.

He said “I have observed with dismay the activities of the uniform men, not just at Onuebonyi junction, but all over Nigeria. I have travelled across the country.

“Even at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, policemen will stop you, instead of searching what you have, they will be interested in how much you will give them. Sometimes, if you give them N1,000, they will go and get your balance for you.

“They will charge you any amount of money they want you to pay, based on your personal assessment. These are one of the areas we are going to address at the 10th National Assembly. This nonsense can’t continue. Nigeria is not a Banana republic. This is a federation. And we have the rule of law.

“If the Nigerian government should engage Nigerian police to collect taxes on the road, it should be formalized. We can’t continue to keep quiet. It shouldn’t continue.

“This is a broad day robbery of innocent Nigerians. And we big men will come and they (police) will clear us and we will pass. But ordinary people will be there and be robbed with guns. What a country! Nigeria is the giant of Africa. It can’t continue

“When the 10th National Assembly is inaugurated, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, will be summoned because as I speak, I have video evidence of over one hundred of these extortions going on.

“We will give him (IGP) this poser, can’t this stop? If it can’t stop within seven (7) days, he should leave the office. He is not qualified to be Inspector General of Police.”