Presidential Tribunal: Parties In Disagreement As Court Rules On Live Broadcast Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and All Progressives Congress (APC) are not agreeing on whether the media should broadcast live proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, with a ruling on the matter expected today.

PDP and LP argue that broadcasting the court sessions live would eliminate doubts about the judiciary’s transparency and ensure fairness.

However, the APC opposes this stance, claiming it wouldn’t enhance justice.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who finished second in the February 25 election, have requested that the tribunal’s sessions be broadcast live to inform Nigerians of the proceedings.

In their application, Atiku and the PDP, represented by their lawyer Chris Uche, have specifically asked the court to establish rules for media practitioners and their equipment in the courtroom.

The LP and its candidate, Peter Obi, have submitted a similar application, stating that as stakeholders, Nigerians deserve real-time information about the election petition proceedings.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, the president-elect, and the APC strongly oppose this application, calling it unnecessary.

They argue that it pertains to court policy formulation, beyond the scope of the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

APC’s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, advised the court against turning the court into “a Big Brother electoral series.”

The president-elect’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, cautioned that live broadcasting if approved, could expose judges and lawyers to danger.

Ahead of the ruling, Obi insists on live broadcasting, stating, “We are in the modern age where transparency is required. An election is being disputed by four political parties. To be fair and for equity, it is very much expected that processes are steamed live for people to follow.”

The spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, and the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba have both requested a live broadcast.

They argue that the public has a right to witness the proceedings and that this transparency is in line with democratic principles.

However, the Chief Spokesman for the dissolved Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, maintains that the issue should be resolved in court rather than by public opinion.

He urged patience while the court makes its decision.