Peter Obi: ‘Invite Arabambi’ – Labour Party Tables Request Before Police, DSS Over ‘Death Threat’

The Labour Party (LP) has asked the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite a former national publicity secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, over alleged threats to his life by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Arabambi had accused the party’s National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, of sending the threat message to him under the directive of Obi.

But in a joint statement by the party’s national secretary, Umar Farouk, and the national youth leader, Ahanotu, the party said it would have ignored such unsubstantiated and unfounded accusations.

The statement said, “For the benefit of some members of the public, especially the Nigerian Youths who do not know the character called Arabambi, a serial blackmailer who will stop at nothing to call out our leader at any given time we see such baseless attempt to defame our principal and that of our National Youth Leader as a last kick of a dying horse.”

The party said Arabambi is well known for peddling lies, propaganda, and deceit, adding that these are the reasons the party expelled him.

LP recalled that recently Arabambi referred to noble Nigerians, who believed that justice must prevail in the 2023 presidential election, as Obi-idiots.

The party said: “Such description of hardworking Nigerian youths is an invitation to self-destruct. We have said time without number that the Peter Obi presidency is a Nigerian project.

“We are, however, challenging Arabambi to make public the said conversation he had with our national youth leader to prove the allegation of threat to life from our leaders.

“We want to restate that neither Obi nor any other person from Labour Party has or will ever contemplate to influence or stimulate any such response to Apapa from Nigerians who already knew that Apapa, Arabambi, and their cohorts have been heavily compromised to thwart the proceedings in the Tribunal.

“Peter Obi is known as a peace-loving man who never condones violence. As a governor of Anambra State, it is on record that his tenure witnessed the most peaceful era in that state. He is renowned to be the only governor in Nigeria who moved around without a bulletproof car. He ensured that brigandry, violence, or any form of political violence ceased in the state.”