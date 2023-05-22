Peter Obi Attends Dangote Refinery Commissioning [Video]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is attending the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Naija News learned that the former Governor of Anambra State was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Also expected at the event are all 36 State Governors of the Federation, Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies, and captains of industries in and outside Nigeria.

The Dangote petroleum refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will employ over 100,000 persons. It is also sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

It is understood that the new refinery can meet 100 percent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation jet, (2 million litres per day), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Kwankwaso, Yusuf Arrive Lagos For Dangote Refinery Inauguration

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has arrived in Lagos for the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Also, the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has arrived in the state for the inauguration of Africa’s largest refinery.

The group in charge of the refinery, Sanford Group, had in a statement on Sunday said the historic event will be graced by the host President, Muhammadu Buhari, and five other African Presidents.