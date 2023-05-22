Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 22nd May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 21st May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N750 and sell at N755 on Sunday 21st May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

As part of efforts to boost investors’ confidence in the country, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has called for corporate governance among companies.

Naija News gathered from The Punch that the Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, Temi Popoola on Thursday said if companies comply with corporate governance, it would help in giving a push to investors.

The NGX boss was speaking at the maiden annual Colloquium of the Corporate Governance organised by the NGX, Nigeria Bar Association Business Law Section and the Institute of Directors in Lagos.

Popoola,who was represented by Divisional Head, Business Support Services, NGX, Mrs Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, said, “As the sustainable exchange championing Nigeria’s development, our commitment to business practices that support diversity and inclusion is resolute.

“We recognise that compliance to corporate governance standards helps to increase investors’ confidence in Issuers and improves their access to a broader pool of domestic, regional, and international investors. It is for these reasons, among others, that NGX has played a leading role in promoting various DEI initiatives in the Nigerian capital market over the years.“