May 29: Sign BSC-HND Dichotomy Bill Before Leaving – ASUP Urges Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has again raised concerns over the lingering BSC/HND dichotomy and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to abolish the differences before leaving office.

Naija News reports the incumbent government led by President Buhari will vacate office this week for the incoming administration which will be inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, ASUP National President, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe, said it is important now that President Buhari abolish the dichotomy which has made young Nigerians not show interest in getting admitted to polytechnic in the country.

He said: “We are urging President Buhari to go ahead and sign that bill into law. That is another way of saving this sector. As we speak, the Roman figures are dropping significantly so because the sector is losing its attraction to young people.

“So we expect him to sign this bill. Other stakeholders in the sector have also been calling for him to do so. It will be an enduring legacy if MrMrresident succeeds in doing this before he leaves office.”

Naija News understands that ASUP has been pushing for the bill seeking to legislate the discrimination of polytechnic graduates from their university counterparts in employment and promotion in the workplace.

The bill also seeks to end the discrimination that stakeholders in the polytechnics have, which for long they sought an end to.

The piece of legislation, sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has since passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate at plenary.

In his remark about the bill earlier, Chairman of the Joint Committee, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), said, “The enactment of the bill to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diploma for the purpose of employment in Nigeria will no doubt freeholders of HND from stagnation and ensure balanced treatment with their counterparts from other higher tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”