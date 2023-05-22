May 29: See Outline Of Programmes, As Daura Prepares To Receive Buhari

As the count down to May 29 begins, preparation to receive President Muhammadu Buhari back in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State, are on top gear.

Naija News understands that there are a line up of events from different quarters to welcome Buhari back home.

It was gathered from Daily Trust that the hometown of the outgoing president was in a festive mood when the platform visited over the weekend, as preparations for the welcome celebration of Buhari are being headed by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouq Umar.

The Emir, according to the report, was sighted inspecting and monitoring the level and progress of preparations ahead of May 29.

A close source to the emirate council said “If you don’t know the emir or his vehicle, you wouldn’t know that he is the one going round to see how things are going on. This is to show you how much importance His Royal Highness attaches to this homecoming.”

It was also learnt that the Daura Emirate Council is also organising a grand durbar (horse riding) in honour of Buhari, Bayajidda II, among other traditional events such as dambe (boxing), Kokawa (wrestling) and Sharo/Shadi (Fulani traditional festival).

This platform understands that the Emir disclosed the development to the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari last week.

The Emir said “I want to inform His Excellency that we are planning a grand durbar to welcome our son and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayajidda II. You are therefore invited either to participate as a horse rider, being a title holder of Matawallen Hausa or as a special guest.”

In a copy of invitation for the durbar obtained by Daily Trust, the procession will begin at 8:00am on Tuesday, May 30 and it will take place at Kangiwa Square, Daura.

According to the invitation, durbar participants – district heads, village heads and other horse riders- will arrive at the venue by 8:00, while the emir and his courtiers will be at the Sarki Abdurrahman gate roundabout by 8:30am.

While all important dignitaries are expected to be at the venue by 9am, the celebrant, Muhammadu Buhari, will be seated by 10 am and the durbar proper will commence at 10:15 am and end at 12:15 pm according to the plan.

Chairman of Daura Emirate Development Association (DEDA), Alhaji Aliyu Daura submitted that members of the associations would wait for the president’s convoy at Dannakola village; while some important personalities would be at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina, to receive the president.

He said “As you know, when the president arrives Katsina, he may likely use a helicopter to Daura, while his convoy will be received at Dannakola by members of different groups and associations.”