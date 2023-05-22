List Of Dignitaries Who Have Arrived For Dangote Refinery Inauguration

Some dignitaries who have been invited to the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State have arrived at the ceremony.

Naija News reports that the historic event will be graced by the host President, Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and five other African Presidents.

African Presidents expected at the event include President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, President Mahamat Déby of Chad, President Macky Sall of Senegal, and President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger.

Naija News understands that President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will present his goodwill message virtually at the commissioning of Africa’s largest refinery, which would produce 650,000 barrels per day.

Some of the dignitaries who have arrived at the event include President Buhari, Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima; the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso; the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori; former Governor of Cross River, Donald Duke; former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Femi; and former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson.

Others are former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ibrahim Wase; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa Stae, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nigerian businessman, Adedeji Adeleke, and Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Also at the event are Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Elegushi of the Ikate kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi.