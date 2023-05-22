Kwankwaso, Yusuf Arrive Lagos For Dangote Refinery Inauguration [Photos]

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has arrived in Lagos for the commissioning of the Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Also, the Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has arrived in the state for the inauguration of Africa’s largest refinery.

The group in charge of the refinery, Sanford Group, had in a statement on Sunday said the historic event will be graced by the host President, Muhammadu Buhari, and five other African Presidents.

According to the statement, all 36 State Governors of the Federation and most of the Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, and captains of industries in Nigeria and outside are expected to attend the event.

The statement stated that global oil traders, top international bankers, and international multilateral agencies have indicated their readiness to grace the ceremony.

It noted that the petroleum refinery with a capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), is sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Dangote Industries Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, and will employ over 100,000 persons.

The statement said the new refinery can meet 100 percent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation jet, (2 million litres per day), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.