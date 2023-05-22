I Have Never Stolen Any Money From Govt Coffers – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said he has not stolen anything from the government’s treasury since he was elected to govern the North West state in 2015.

Speaking during a media chat on Sunday, El-Rufai stated that he has not bought any property since he became governor and he still has the only house he built before he assumed office eight years ago.

The Kaduna governor, who also promised to swear with Holy Qur’an to prove his innocence, challenged his predecessors to come out and prove that they did not loot the government’s treasury when they were in office.

He also accused some former governors of the state of using funds they allegedly stole while they were in office to build mansions in Kaduna and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Speaking further, the governor boasted that the infrastructural projects he had embarked on will endure for many years because of their quality.

He said, “I am happy with what we have seen. The work we have started and the quality of the work, we are going to spend years enjoying them. It is not the type of roads they did in the past that, after two rainy seasons, the roads will spoil. These works we are doing, we are doing them with quality.

“As a result of that, every Naira and Kobo that we got, whether revenue or allocation from Abuja or loan, I swear by God, we have used it for the development of our people. We didn’t take and put in our pockets or take them to buy houses in Dubai, we don’t need that.”

“Am happy with what I have seen, but there is still more to be done because, to us, we want people to enter Kaduna and see no untarred road anywhere.

“We want to see tarred roads in every community of Kaduna with solar street lights, same for Kafanchan, Zaria and our local government areas. That was our wish, but the difficult circumstance our government met, we couldn’t do everything we planned to do, until we had to borrow before we could do what we did.

“But those that are the day we took loans, they should look, look at their money on the ground. We didn’t collect this loan and run away to Dubai to buy houses or go to Jabi Road to build a mansion so that we can sleep well, that is not how we are.

“I became governor of Kaduna with only one house on Danja Road at Ungwan Sarki, now am finishing to the glory of God, that is the only house I have. I didn’t build any mansion, I don’t need it.

“I didn’t steal anybody’s money and I am challenging everyone that governed this state to also come out and swear with the Qur’an that, when they governed the state, they didn’t steal a kobo of Kaduna resource that is not their entitlement.

“I swear to God, me I will do that swearing. So, I am challenging all of them, everyone should come out and face the people of Kaduna State and tell them he didn’t steal their money. Because we know them, they are children of Santa, they are not children of Dangote; we know them from school.

“Where did they get money to build those mansions? What type of business were they doing? We know. Our plans and antecedents are not like that. Our own understanding is that leadership is a trust from God and you will stand in front of God to give an account.

“I can swear I never stole a Kobo from the government coffers.”