Gov Adeleke Speaks On Sacking Africa Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has clarified that billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija was not sacked as chancellor of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) following the dissolution of the governing council of the varsity.

The governor made the clarification in a statement by his spokesman Olawale Rasheed, on Sunday, two days after the dissolution of the university’s governing council.

Clarifying the position of Mrs Alakija, Governor Adeleke said the action did not affect her, adding that she is contributing immensely to the growth and development of the university.

“The position of the Chancellor is not part of the Governing Council and so the dissolution of the Council has nothing to do with the Chancellor. The Government further notes with deep appreciation the ongoing multiple support from Dr Alakija to the infrastructural growth of the University. The State values her selfless, humanitarian and philanthropic assistance to the human, physical and academic development of the university,” parts of the statement signed by Mr Rasheed read.

Alakija was appointed UNIOSUN chancellor by former Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2016 and reappointed by immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in 2021 after the board completed its first five-year tenure.

According to a statement by the Osun State head of service on Friday, the Pro-chancellor Yusuf Ali and other members of the council were sacked with immediate effect.