Funke Akindele Replies Fashion Police Over ‘Revealing’ Outfit To AMVCA

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has replied to a fan who claimed her outfit to the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) over the weekend was revealing.

Naija News reports that Funke was among the top celebrities that brought their fashion A-game to the prestigious event.

The thespian was captured in a beautiful tea-green floral dress, adorned with beads and also had feather designs on the left shoulder.

The lovely ensemble also exposed Funke’s thighs which a Twitter user considered inappropriate for a role model.

Responding after the concerned fan cautioned her, Funke promised to communicate the message to her fashion designer.

See the exchange below;

Funke Akindele Reveals Why She ‘Ran Away’ From Twitter

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele has disclosed the reason for her absence on the microblogging platform, Twitter.

Naija News recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State deleted all campaign posts on her social media pages after the opposition party lost the election, which fans were quick to notice.

Funke also stayed away from Twitter during and after the election, however, a fan queried the thespian about her absence from the app following her recent comeback and she gave a hilarious response.

The fan wrote, “Madam Funke, I site you… Longest time.. you run away from us abi wot happen?”

Funke responded, “Dem too dey insult people on this app, so I stay off.”