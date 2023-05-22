FIFA U-20 W/Cup: Atiku Reacts As Flying Eagles Beat Dominican Republic

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has commended Nigeria’s Flying Eagles for defeating Dominican Republic in the ongoing U-20 World Cup.

Naija News reports that the Flying Eagles came from a goal down to beat debutant Dominican Republic 2-1, in their first game in Group D of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina on Sunday.

The Dominican Republic took the lead in the 21st minute when 19-year-old Edison Azcona coolly converted a penalty awarded after a VAR review showed Nigeria’s Benjamin Frederick has committed a foul in the box.

But, in the 32nd minute, Nigeria equalised thanks to an own goal by Guillermo De Pena after an error by the Dominican Republic’s goalkeeper, Xavier Valdez.

The Dominican Republic showed commendable grit and made many attempts to level the score, but Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Kingsley Aniogboso, was up to the task, denying the opposition at crucial moments.

However, with 20 minutes left to play, Samson Lawal scored the winner to give the Flying Eagles the perfect start to the competition.

The Nigerian side will be back in action on Wednesday, May 24 when they will take on Italy in their second group game.

Reacting in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night, Atiku said the win is a good start for the Nigerian side in the ongoing tournament in Argentina.

He wrote: “A good start for the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the U-20 World Cup in Argentina. 👏👏 -AA #NGADOM”