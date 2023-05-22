Election Tribunal: Peter Obi Clears Air On Producing 50 Witnesses In Seven Weeks

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has cleared the air on telling the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to allow him produce 50 witnesses in seven weeks.

Naija News reports that this is as the Labour Party flag bearer denied seeking for seven weeks from the court to get witnesses for the ongoing petition, contrary to reports being circulated.

According to a statement by the Obi-Datti Media Head, Diran Onifade, on Sunday, the reports that Obi had asked the tribunal to give him seven weeks to produce his witnesses at the tribunal were misleading and a misrepresentation of what Obi’s counsel presented before the tribunal.

He said: “Peter Obi did not ask the court to give him seven weeks to bring his witnesses. He only implied he would be through with all 50 of them in seven weeks.

“In proposing his schedule of witnesses, Eme Awa Kalu (SAN), leading the team, had told the court that Peter Obi and the Labour Party would be presenting 50 witnesses and that these 50 witnesses would require seven weeks to present their evidence before the tribunal.

“At no time did the counsel say that he required seven weeks to produce witnesses as misreported by The Punch. The correct interpretation of what our lawyers told the court unambiguously is that the presentation of our witnesses, from start to finish, will take seven weeks.

“We are not asking the court to wait for seven weeks before we bring in the first witness as The Punch story tries to imply.”