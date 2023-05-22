‘Ekweremadu’s Conviction Is Valid’ – Lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi

A Nigerian lawyer and Human Rights activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has opined that the conviction of the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, is valid.

Recall that Ekweremadu on the 23rd of June 2022, was charged with conspiring to arrange the travel of a 21-year-old boy, David Ukpo from Lagos into the UK to harvest organs.

On 23rd of March, 2023 Ekweremadu, his wife, and Dr Obeta were convicted of conspiring to exploit the boy for his kidney.

Prosecutors told the Old Bailey trial court that the victim was brought to the UK in 2022 to provide a kidney in an £80,000 private transplant at the Royal Free Hospital, London.

According to prosecutors, the victim was offered up to £7,000 and a job in exchange for travelling to the UK.

On 5 May 2023, Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months imprisonment.

In an interview with Naija News Olajengbesi said the United Kingdom has a duty to protect its law, however, the situation would have been different if the incident had happened in Nigeria.

According to him, the Law condemns the purchase of human organs, stating it is inhuman and anyone making a donation must do it voluntarily without any financial inducement.

He said, “The conviction is valid and in line with the law of the United Kingdom because the UK has a duty to protect its law and it would have been a different story in Nigeria because the issue of a criminal trial in Nigeria can be very engaging at times and can take longer time.

“Law is not a respecter of whoever we are or our status and the UK has demonstrated that to the entire world. The country will not allow people to trample on their law.

“The law is that when you purchase human organs it is also like purchasing human life which is inhuman. So for anyone donating an organ, it has to be voluntarily, freely, and without any financial inducement. But in this care apparently, you can see that the young chap was induced and at some point, he became smarter and played Ekweremadu and here we are today.”