Delta State Police PRO Hits Tacha Over N9.2 Million Outfit To AMVCA

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, has slammed former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tacha, over the N9.2 million dress to the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) over the weekend.

Naija News reported that Tacha, amidst the controversy that trailed the outfit, said the dress was worth $20,000, sharing the invoice on social media.

However, a Twitter user and journalist while reacting said twenty thousand dollars was too much to spend on a dress, especially in a country where many citizens live on less than $2 a day.

Responding, Bright Edafe said despite the whopping amount of money Tacha spent, the outfit failed to cover her nakedness properly.

He wrote: “The most annoying part is that the money spent could not even cover her nakedness properly”

I’ll Love To Meet My Husband On Twitter

Meanwhile, Tacha has declared she is open to a relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known while responding to a Twitter thread asking couples to share stories of how they met their partner.

Reacting to the post, Tacha said she would like to meet her husband via Twitter, stressing that her DM is open and anyone asking her out must be cute.

She wrote: “I can’t even catch a break with this Tweet. The stories are hilariously cute! I’lld love to meet my man on Twitter! My DMs are open, Lool! you have to be cute sha”

Responding to the tweet, some fans insinuated that Tacha would want a man who is financially buoyant but she dismissed the claim.

According to Tacha, she would rather choose a regular man than someone who is rich even though she understands that money plays a major role in marriage.