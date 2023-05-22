Dangote Appreciates Buhari, Tinubu Over Support For Refinery Project

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the massive support he got towards the establishment of Dangote Oil Refinery.

In a post shared via Twitter, Dangote also commended the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone as part of his dream as the governor of Lagos State.

The Nigerian billionaire also thanked Nigerians for the immeasurable support his company got from the inception of the project to its completion.

He said: “Well, what I want to share with Nigerians is actually to show my personal gratitude and that of the Dangote Group, for all the assistance that we got from the President, from the Federal Government of Nigeria, from even the President-Elect, because he also set the pace by creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone as part of his dream.

“And also we want to thank most especially Governor Fashola, Governor Ambode, and most especially Governor Sanwo-Olu; because they have given us all the assistance that we were looking for.

“We thank all Nigerians for giving us their support which is too numerous to mention.”

Naija News reports that the 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to churn out Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among other refined products.