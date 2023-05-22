Buhari Govt Approves Retirement Of Acting AGF, Sylva

The Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has approved the retirement of acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Sylva Okolieaboh.

Okolieaboh presented the notice of retirement on April 13, 2023, to the head of service of the federation in line with the established civil service rules.

The letter was confirmed and accepted by the office of the head of civil service of the federation early this month.

Sources told The Cable that Okolieaboh has “prepared his handover papers in readiness for departing the public service on May 28 when he will attain the statutory retirement age of 60”.

In his notice of retirement, the acting AGF expressed his gratitude to Buhari for the opportunity to serve.

He also thanked the chief of staff to the president, the minister of finance, and the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

Naija News reports that Okolieaboh, in July 2022, who was a director at the treasury single account (TSA) department, replaced Chukwuyere Anamekwe as the acting accountant-general of the federation.

He had joined the federal civil service in August 2000 as an assistant chief accountant, rising through the ranks until his elevation to acting AGF.

Okolieaboh who hails from Uli, Anambra state, is the first head of the institution from the south-east in the history of the office.

Recall that Buhari had last week approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the substantive AGF.

With the appointment, which took effect on May 18, 2023, Madein essentially became Okolieaboh’s replacement.