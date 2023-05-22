’45 Years Ago, Dangote Came To Lagos With Nothing’ – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, applauded Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, on the opening of the Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Naija News reports that the Refinery complex is located in the Lekki Free Zone and happens to be the biggest in Africa and also the biggest single-train refinery in the world.

Speaking at the refinery’s inauguration, Sanwo-Olu stated that Dangote had nothing when he from Kano to Lagos State 45 years ago.

However, within the period of his stay in Lagos, the Nigerian billionaire has built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.

He said, “A young Nigerian 45 years ago who came to Lagos all the way from another mega city in our country, Kano. Who saw the prosperity, the diversity in our country, Who came with nothing 45 years ago but has now built the biggest empire in the world for Africa.”

Dangote Appreciates Buhari, Tinubu Over Support For Refinery

Meanwhile, Aliko Dangote has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the massive support he got towards the establishment of Dangote Oil Refinery.

In a post shared via Twitter, Dangote also commended the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, for creating the Lekki Free Trade Zone as part of his dream as the governor of Lagos State.

The Nigerian billionaire also thanked Nigerians for the immeasurable support his company got from the inception of the project to its completion.