Why LP Senators-elect Are Backing Akpabio For Senate Presidency – Osuntokun

The Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, has disclosed the reason senators-elect on the party’s platform are supporting Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President.

Naija News recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had chosen Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as the anointed candidates for the position of 10th Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

Last week Wednesday, the Akpabio/Barau Campaign Organisation also known as The Stability Group met with the leadership of the Labour Party and the New Nigerian Peoples Party to solicit their support for Akpabio and Jibrin.

In an interview with journalists, the Director-General of the organisation, Senator Ali Ndume, said Akpabio and Barau had the support of senators-elect from the opposition parties.

The Borno lawmaker added at least 69 senators had signed to support the Akpabio/Barau ticket, adding that the lawmakers are attending meetings with the Akpabio and others.

Reacting in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Osuntokun said APC Senators-elect had the LP support due to the unavailability of other parties contesting for the seat.

He said: “They would have taken a lot of things into consideration before they decided to support the leadership of the National Assembly. I am not knowledgeable on what is going on but they must have their reason why they are doing that especially when there is no other party contesting. If there is no other party contesting, then they don’t have a choice.”