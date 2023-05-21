‘We Need AMVCA Award For Cosmetic Surgeons’ – IK Osakioduwa Mocks Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality and host of the 9th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), IK Osakioduwa, has mocked his colleague, Toke Makinwa, over her Brazillian Butt lift (BBL).

Naija News reports that during the event held on Saturday night at the Eko Hotel in Lagos State, IK jokingly said there is a need for the inclusion of a category for cosmetic surgeons.

According to him, cosmetic surgery is costly and the skillful surgeons behind the transformations should be acknowledged and appreciated for their commendable work.

He added that before now, BBL is worth $40, 000 outside Nigerian and Toke can attest to it.

He said, “I will like to recommend that next year, we have to have a category for cosmetic surgeons who have worked so hard to make so many of these actors beautiful. They work so hard. Listen is not a small deal.

“Do you know how expensive this plastic surgery is? I am not talking about the cheap ones we do in Nigeria. Back in the day, that was like $40,000. It was that expensive. Toke am I lying?”

Toke Makinwa Replies Fan ‘Obsessed’ With Her Bum

Meanwhile, Toke Makinwa has reacted to a fan’s comment about her bum on social media.

This comes after the controversial media personality Toke Makinwa shared a sultry photo of herself, rocking a skimpy dress with her curves on full display.

Reacting to the post, a male troll mocked her ass, saying her ass was strong. “Strong ass”.

Replying to him, Toke Makinwa reminded him that he can never have an ass like her, nudging him to let go of his obsession.