Tragedy As Bandits Kill Nine Farmers In Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed at least nine farmers at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the bandits attacked the farmers on Saturday afternoon when they were working on their farms, and whisked three victims away to an unknown destination.

Speaking with Daily Trust, member-elect representing Kakangi Constituency, Yahaya Musa, said all those killed were farmers and that those who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

He said: “Yes it was confirmed to me this Sunday morning that nine farmers were killed by bandits at Unguwar Danko near Dogon Dawa village on Saturday afternoon and others sustained gunshot injuries.”

Musa explained that some of the villagers also confronted the bandits which led to some sustaining gunshot injuries.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government and the state Police Command have not reacted to the sad incident.

Several Trapped As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

Several persons have been reportedly trapped in vehicles affected by a tanker explosion along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway area of Kogi State.

Naija News understands that a fuel-laden tanker, on Sunday, exploded after it lost control and collided with vehicles from the opposite direction.

This platform learned that fire emanated from the explosion and razed the tanker, causing people to be trapped in vehicles.

Speaking with The Punch, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Stephen Dawlung, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway.