Tinubu To Meet APC NWC, NASS Leadership Aspirants

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is set to meet with members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and aspirants jostling for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that some of the aspirants had rejected the zoning formula for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly released by the leadership of the ruling party on May 28.

Recall that the APC NWC had picked Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) for the President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for the Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for the Speaker, House of Representatives; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for the Deputy Speaker.

Speaking with The Punch on Saturday, an aide to the President-elect, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tinubu would meet the APC NWC members and all the aspirants today (Sunday) in order to douse the tension generated by the party’s endorsement of some of the aspirants.

The aide added that the former Governor of Lagos State might either endorse the sharing formula for the leadership positions in the Assembly or demand a review of the zoning arrangement.

According to The PUNCH, the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, had sent a message to Tinubu to return to the country as he was already losing grip of the 10th National Assembly leadership jostle due to his absence.

A source said: “Abdullahi Adamu was said to have sent words to him (Tinubu) on Thursday night that he was losing grip of the protests against the zoning issue, especially when Gbajabiamila reported the outcome of his encounter with the Reps-elect at Transcorp, a meeting that was attended by less than 80 Reps out of 113 that have appended their signatures. Some fraudulent Reps even appended fake signatures.”

Adamu’s message to Tinubu comes days after he told some aspirants in the Senate and the House separately who protested at the party’s National Headquarters, that a review of the zoning plan would be delayed till the return of Tinubu to the country.