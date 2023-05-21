Nobody Appreciates Loyalty, Courage More Than Tinubu – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the President-elect is someone that appreciates the virtues of loyalty and courage and stands by those that have fought for him.

Naija News reports that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Fani-Kayode also refuted the claim that the former Governor of Lagos State cannot be trusted, and he is not faithful to those who worked for his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The former minister said Tinubu is not like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who are unreliable and self-centered.

Fani-Kayode asserted that Tinubu’s victory is for Nigerians and his objective is to carry everyone along and unite the people.

He wrote: “The notion that our President-elect cannot be trusted & is not faithful to his own is absurd. No one appreciates the virtues of loyalty & courage under fire & stands by those that have fought for & entered the heat of battle with him more than @officialABAT.

“[email protected], @PeterObi, and their divisive, garrulous, hate-filled, naive, violent, treasonous, unrelenting, and ignorant supporters he is not flippant, unreliable, unstable, deceitful, self-serving, self-seeking, self-absorbed, and self-centered. His victory is for ALL Nigerians and his objective is to carry everyone along and unite our people.”