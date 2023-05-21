Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 21st May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 21st May 2023.

The PUNCH: The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, will call about 150 witnesses to prove their cases against the conduct and outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Vanguard: Upper Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari will leave office after completing his two terms in office. The last eight years have been tough for Nigerians given the accompanying downward change in their socio-economic life.

ThisDay: In a bid to prove their petitions challenging the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, yesterday disclosed that they would present no fewer than 150 witnesses at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja to give evidence of the irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws during the conduct of the election.

The Nation: Senators and members of the House of Representatives will be sharing a total of N30.2 billion as severance allowance when the 9th National Assembly winds down next month, according to an investigation conducted by The Nation.

Daily Trust: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has protested the meeting between the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, held in Paris on Monday, has continued to raise dust in Kano State, especially among leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.