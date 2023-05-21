Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 21st May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N745 and sell at N755 on Saturday 20th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N745 Selling Rate N755

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is gearing up to supply 300,000 barrels of crude oil daily to the Dangote Refinery, as the facility is set to start operations next week.

This was announced by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, on Thursday.

Speaking at the ongoing 4th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Kyari highlighted the NNPCL’s readiness to meet its crude supply obligations.

He urged stakeholders to join the national oil company in boosting crude oil and gas production in Nigeria.

“We want to address the energy challenges so that industrialisation can come to the country. 48 percent of all revenue that comes to the government comes from the oil and gas sector and we are in a very good position to support the growth of the economy,” Kyari was quoted as saying.

The Dangote Refinery, initiated by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and billed as the world’s largest single-train refinery, is scheduled to be inaugurated on May 22 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The over $19bn refinery, located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, Nigeria, is projected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery.