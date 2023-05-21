Marrying Chioma Is The Best Decision I Ever Made – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has averred that marrying his wife, Chioma Avril Rowland, was his best decision.

Naija News reports that the ‘If’ crooner made this known in a recent interview, stating that their relationship has spanned close to 20 years.

Davido said he and Chioma basically grew up together as they initially met in college and have cultivated a strong bond with each other.

According to Davido, their marriage is a good match and also praised Chioma’s culinary skills.

In his words: “Me and my wife we grew up together basically. We were in school together, so it’s like we are so used to each other. She is like a part of me. You definitely have to get someone that understands you. Me and my wife we are just perfect. It’s just a good match.

“She is the best decision I have ever made. I have known her for over 20 years and she cooks”.

Davido Ignores Don Jazzy On List Of Nigerian Music Pioneers

Meanwhile, Davido has ignored veteran music executive cum singer, Don Jazzy, in his list of Nigerian music pioneers.

The ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner during an interview on the latest episode of Bootleg Kev audiovisual podcast, listed the Nigerian music legends otherwise known as ‘OGs’.

According to him, the likes of 2face Idibia and Nigerian music duo, P-Square were people that made things possible in the music industry.

Davido also mentioned Don Jazzy’s former partner at Mo’hit Records, D’banj, as music ‘OG’ but failed to mention the Mavin Record boss.