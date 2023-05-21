Leeds United Could Be Relegated In Matchweek 38 After Losing To West Ham

Leeds United are now a game away from being relegated thanks to their shambolic performance against reinvigorated West Ham United on Sunday.

Sam Allardyce who is thought to be an expert in saving clubs from being relegated was appointed to stop Leeds United from going down in the first week of May. But such a hope seems impossible right now.

Leeds’ faith is no longer in their hands as they fell 3-1 to West Ham United at the London Stadium even though they took the lead in the first 20 minutes of the game.

The Whites now face a bottom-three finish coming into the last weekend of the Premier League, whereas they had a chance to pass Everton in 17th position with a win.

They got off to the best possible start as Weston McKennie’s long throw was converted by Rodrigo, giving them the advantage in the 17th minute.

However, Declan Rice did manage to tie the score for West Ham right before the break, and the opponents went on to win thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini in the second half.

As it stands, Leeds United must beat inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 38, the last game of the league season, to stand a chance of surviving relegation.

However, a win in the game which will kick-off at Elland Road at 4:30 PM WAT on Sunday, May 28, might not be enough to stop Leeds United from going down if 17th placed Everton beat Bournemouth on the said date and kick-off time.