‘Japa’: UK To Ban Nigerian Students, Others From Travelling With Families

The United Kingdom Government is set to announce restrictions that will most likely stop Nigerian students, and other nationalities studying in the country from bringing their families over.

Naija News gathered that the restrictions will be announced this week by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, following reports that net migration into the UK has skyrocketed to 1 million.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun UK, a Tory member of Parliament said the restrictions will see all Masters’ students and many other Postgraduate students banned from bringing family over.

However, the lawmaker stated that the ban will not apply to Ph.D. students, whose courses usually last between 3 and 5 years and are very highly skilled.

The newspaper stated that Tory Members of Parliament had asked Prime Minister Sunak to get a grip on the net migration into the UK has reached 1 million.

The Sun quoted the MP as saying that “Rishi Sunak is expected to come out fighting on immigration – pointing out they are figures he inherited as they date back to the year ending December 2022 – two months after he became PM.

“There has been an explosion in the number of people coming to Britain piggybacking on their relative’s student visa.

“Students brought 135,788 family members to Britain last year – nine times more than in 2019.

“Last year, 59,053 Nigerian students brought over 60,923 relatives. We have got to get a grip.”