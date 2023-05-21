It Was A Workplace Accident – Congolese Minister, Who Allegedly Impregnates Deputy Says

The Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education (EPST) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tony Mwaba Kazadi, has reportedly impregnated his deputy, Aminata Namasia.

Najia News reports that Kazadi, who has admitted to impregnating his deputy minister, said it was a workplace accident.

It was gathered from a local newspaper, The Street Journal, that Kazadi’s deputy has however debunk the development on her Twitter page.

According to the report, Namasia said tarnishing her image should not be a tolerable act because it could harm not only her commitments but also the image of her married male colleagues and their homes.

She noted that beyond her official and public duties, she has a life that must be respected by all; a right she said is guaranteed to all Congolese by their constitution.

She said, “On the eve of the electoral contests scheduled for December of this year, political detractors can attack my opinions and political actions rather than opting for practices tending to smear my person.”

However, while reports have it that Namasia, who was said to have been appointed as National Deputy Minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education in the Jean-michel Sama Lukonde’s cabinet on April 12, 2021, is allegedly in an affair with his principal despite both of them are married

According to The Heritage Times, a DRC journalist, Lungila John, who took to Twitter to reveal the affair between both officials which resulted in the deputy education minister’s pregnancy.

Also , Street Journal had also quoted “a trusted Congolese” identified as Nugandu as debunking the story, saying it is all part of the political drama of the DRC.