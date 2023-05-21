I’ll Keep Sacking Workers, Demolishing Structures Till My Last Day – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has promised to continue sacking incompetent workers and demolishing illegal structures until his final day in office.

Naija News reports that the controversial governor stated this on Saturday at the launch of a book about his legacies titled, “Putting The People First”.

The governor added his administration will sack “bad persons” from the government so that the next governor does not need to sack anyone again.

He said, “Any bad thing we find, we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office. We will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things.”

El-rufai said this day after his administration revoked the right of occupancy of nine properties belonging to the former governor of the state, Ahmed Makarfi, and marked them for demolition.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nyesom Wike described his Kaduna counterpart as a fearless and outspoken Nigerian, stressing that people who can speak truth to power in the country were not easy to come by.

He said, “El-Rufai, for me, is one leader whose greatness defies categorisation. Governor el-Rufai embodies character, commitment and hard work. He is bold, courageous and daring with a strong spirit of justice, equity, and fairness.

“He is socio-politically assertive and unbending in his loyalty to principles. Governor el-Rufai is never known to be a sycophant. I could remember his controversial letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, especially the one written in March 2017, that challenged him to deliver the people’s expectations to avoid falling on the wrong side of history.

“I don’t know how many governors will have the courage to write a sitting president of his party to say, ‘look, do the right thing’ being the expectations of the people so that you will not be on the wrong side of history.

“It takes men of courage and character. No sycophantic person can do it.”