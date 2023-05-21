If Your Mission Is To Remove EFCC Chairman, At Least Do It In A Honorable Way – Atiku’s Aide Carpets Matawalle

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the allegation of the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle against the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Naija News recalls that Matawalle, during an interview with BBC Hausa, claimed that the EFCC boss was investigating him because he “didn’t offer the EFCC chairperson the money he requested from him.”

Matawalle also accused Bawa of begging him for $2 million.

The anti-graft agency, however, dismissed the claim, stressing that it would not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

Reacting to the development, Bwala decried what he described as an attempt to blackmail the EFCC chairman.

He argued that the attempt to blackmail Bawa was a shameful move.

Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “If you want to remove Bawa as EFCC chair, at least be honourable about it and do that honorably.

“The idea that outgoing governors and cabinet people are being investigated so you instigate one of the suspects to blackmail him is, to say the least, shameful.

“Bawa, apart from improving upon the successes of Magu, has taken the commission to a more professional outfit where he draws accolades from far and near and deserves honor, not blackmail.

“If you have evidence against him, follow the due process of the law rather than blackmail.”