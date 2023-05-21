‘How My Late Son Is Represented In ‘Timeless’ Album – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, is fully represented in the artwork of his latest album ‘Timeless’.

Recall that Ifeanyi drowned in a pool, in October 2022, at the singer’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ crooner during a recent interview on ‘The Cruz Show’ on Real 92.3 FM said his late son inspired the artwork of the latest album.

According to him, Ifeanyi likes nature and the elephant was his favourite animal which was also represented in the ‘Timeless’ art cover.

Davido also added that his late son was with him in the studio while he was recording some of the songs on the album.

He said, “The artwork represents a lot of things in my life. I lost my son last year. He loved nature; like trees. His best animal was elephant.

“And ‘Timeless’, if you look at the art cover, you will see elephant, you will see a lot of trees, and then you will see a bird on the left side; that represents him.”

Davido Speaks On Joint Album With Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Davido, has said he and American R&B star, Chris Brown may have a joint album in the works.

The singer who shared a video of himself and Chris Brown dancing to his hit track ‘Unavailable made this known on the latest episode of the Bootleg Kev Podcast, where he disclosed that they already recorded ten songs for their joint project.