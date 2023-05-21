Gift Orban Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want To Join Arsenal

Nigerian in-form forward, Gift Orban has revealed that Arsenal’s inability to win titles makes him not to like the club.

Orban who is reportedly being scouted by Premier League giants, Manchester United, claimed that Arsenal prefer to sell their star players to winning titles.

Hence, the KRC Gent forward ruled out moving to Arsenal but has mentioned Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City as the three Premier League teams he would consider joining in the summer.

The 20-year-old Gent forward has only been active in Belgian football since January, but he already has 19 goals in 19 games this season across all competitions.

Numerous elite European clubs are interested in the former Stabaek attacker, but according to the Evening Standard, Gent won’t trade him until they receive a significant fee.

Orban is believed to be content to continue developing his football career at Gent despite having declared in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws (via Sport Witness) that he would like to test himself in the Premier League.

When asked what his ‘craziest football dream’ is, Gift Orban said, “Playing in a big league”.

He added, “At a club where I feel comfortable and where I play. The Premier League is my ultimate dream. Manchester United, Liverpool, or Manchester City.”

Orban, however, believes that moving to Arsenal would not be particularly appealing given their continued inability to compete with opponents on a local and international level.

He said, “I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles. They play and sell players – that’s it.

“I want to go somewhere where they win prizes. At Real Madrid they don’t have time for tiki-taka, there they just grab titles.”