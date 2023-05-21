FG Bans Officials From Giving Information Without Verification 

The Federal Government has banned officials of government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, from giving out unverified information.

Naija News reports that the development was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, with Ref.No.Z.4 XXXIV 943 and dated May 2, 2023.

According to Mustapha, the restriction is to curb conflicting and contradictory information given out by its agencies.

The memo was addressed to the Chief of staff to the president, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Minister/Ministers of State, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Economic Adviser to the President and Special Advisers/Senior Special Assistants.

The memo revealed that“The prevalence of discordant statements by public officials on issues especially, bordering on purported shortcomings of Institutions of Government, have been observed.

“These statements are often, made in public without necessarily, cross-checking with responsible Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments, and Agencies thereby, seeming to disparage such institutions.

“More so, the statements tend to be traducing and do not portray “One Government” and as such, create a negative perception among the citizenry.”

