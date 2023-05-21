Buhari Has Built Nigerian Military Power To Near Global Standard – Adamu Garba

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for building Nigerian military power to a near-global standard in the last eight years in office.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Garba said Buhari has recovered the Ajaokuta steel company, the Mambila power plant, and most of the power sector infrastructure in the country from alleged western strangulation.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that the President was able to pass the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law despite their mounting opposition, and was able to recalibrate the country’s foreign policy.

Garba added that Buhari was able to pass the Solid Mineral Development Fund into law and establish a government agency that will buy gold and shore up the value of the naira.

He wrote: “What do you expect from @BBCWorld? The Western media will always find a reason to condemn great African leaders like President Muhammadu Buhari. Not surprising!

“This is the President that recovered Ajaokuta, Mambila, and most of the power sector infrastructure from western strangulation. Was able to pass PIA into law despite their mounting opposition, and he was able to build Nigerian military power to a near-global standard.

“He was able to recalibrate our foreign policy in purely Nigerian interests, unlike usual African puppeteer leaders. He was able to launch a massive Agricultural transformation policy that sees to our almost full-time food security.

“President Buhari, to most of the Western countries’ dismay, was able to kickstart the 1972-year-old AKK pipeline project, something they did everything possible to prevent for over 40 years. He blatantly refused U.S. military base in Nigeria.

“He kickstarted the West African gas pipeline project. Allowed Chinese investors to continue the LNG train 7 and train 8 project when the west blocked everything. He was also able to stand his ground on all African projects with Nigeria and Africa as his central project.

“The President is able to pass the Solid Mineral Development Fund into law and establish a government organ that will officially buy gold and shore up the value of the Naira. He applied to join the BRICS alliance to create an alternative World Order that will see Africa at the center of decision-making.

“He conducted the freest and fairest election beyond any Western country’s standards. His party won in the most democratic process and will Insha Allah, hand over to another nationalist, independent-minded and strong leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria in a few day’s time. Etc.

“If Western Media like @BBCWorld,@CNN, @AJEnglish, @ReutersWorld, @AFP etc are not attacking Buhari’s legacies, then he has not performed for Nigeria.”