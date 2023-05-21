Bimbo Ademoye Reveals What Her Father Did On First Movie Audition, Surprises Him With AMVCA Award

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, revealed the sacrifice her father made on the day of her first movie audition as she surprises him with her Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News reported that the thespian won ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ for her role in the hit series ‘Selina’ during the AMVCA 9th edition on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Bimbo topped her senior colleagues, Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson, and others to win the prestigious award.

In ‘Selina’, Bimbo’s ability to effortlessly bring her character to life and deliver humor in every scene was truly commendable and earned her the award.

A video shared via her Instagram on Sunday captures the moment Bimbo stormed her neighborhood in Ebuta Meta to hand over the AMVCA award to her father.

According to the talented actress, her father took her to her first audition and waited for six hours till she was done.

She wrote: “Went back home to give the award to my award . My biggest supporter, my rock , my back bone. My Father . Met his absence , but I knew exactly where he’d be. (He loves chilling with the boys in the hood when he’s less busy on Sunday.

“My dad took me to my first audition and waited for 6 hours till I was done. My hood produced all the characters that have made you guys laugh. From iya barakat , to todowede , to Selina.

“I’ve had to mimic someone from the hood to give those characters life. My name is Bimbo Ademoye, Ademoye Adekunle’s daughter, Ari’s aunty,and I’m from Ebute Meta. Born and bred in the hood. There are so many people I’d love to appreciate. I’m prepping my speech guys.”