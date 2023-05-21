‘Andre Onana Is Happy At Inter Milan Amid Interest From Chelsea’

Albert Botines, the agent of Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana has insisted that his client is happy at Inter Milan amidst interest from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old goalie has solidified his place as a key starter at Inter Milan as his first season at San Siro comes to an end with no trophies yet.

Onana has participated in 37 games in all competitions for Inter this season, but his best performance was in Europe, as he assisted Inter in beating AC Milan to progress to the Champions League final.

The Cameroon international is expected to help Inter Milan win the Champions League this season when they face Manchester City in the final on June 10.

Andre Onana has a contract with Inter that runs until June 30, 2027. Despite that, Chelsea who couldn’t qualify for any European competition ahead of next season are desperately trying to buy the goalie.

The Premier League side are looking to sell at least one of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy to make room for a new starting goalkeeper in the summer.

Inter have reportedly established an asking price of approximately £34 million for Andre Onana and has emphasized that a player-plus-cash deal is not realistic.

One example of this, according to reports, is Inter declining the opportunity to sign one of Chelsea’s two senior goalkeepers as a makeweight to reduce Chelsea’s financial outlay.

Onana, however, doesn’t appear to be considering the situation very much; according to his agent, Botines, Onana sees his future at Inter.

“Transfer market rumours are normal at this stage, but I prefer not to talk about it because it’s very early and now the boy is focused only on the pitch”, Botines told TV Play.

“We have a five-year contract with Inter. He has another four years on his contract and now he is focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final.

“He still has a long contract, don’t worry. He’s very happy, he’s playing for the strongest team in Italy.”