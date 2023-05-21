10th NASS: Senate Caucus Kick-start Plot To Produce DSP

The North-central senators-elect have begun moves to woo lawmakers-elect from other geopolitical zones for their candidate to emerge as the Deputy Senate President (DSP).

A ranking member among the caucus, who will represent Nasarawa West in the 10th National Assembly, Aliyu Wadada, told THISDAY that his colleagues from the North-central geopolitical zone are determined to clinch the position of the Deputy Senate President.

Wadada, who was elected on the ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said the fact that he and some of his colleagues have been following Godswill Akpabio, does not mean that the North-central is not interested in the position of DSP.

Wadada said: “The North-central will not, and cannot be left out with a representative like us. We will always strive to get what belongs to us or what we deserve.

“We already had a press briefing where we clearly stated our position. After the press briefing, when the zoning arrangements had been announced, we also took a stand and our governors supported us.

“The governors met with the aspirants from the North-central and efforts are really on to ensure that North-central gets what it deserves.

“As senators-elect from the North-central geopolitical zone, our position has not changed. We stand for the Deputy Senate President.”

Recall that the All Progressives Congress NWC had picked Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) for the President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for the Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for the Speaker, House of Representatives; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for the Deputy Speaker.