10 Days To Go: Buhari Sacks FAAN MD Yadudu, Five Directors

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, approved the sack of the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, and five directors of the agency.

Naija News reports that Yadudu and the five other directors who were appointed by President Buhari in 2019 have been sacked with immediate effect. However, the reason for their sack was not disclosed.

A statement by the Ministry of Aviation said the President has also approved the appointment of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the new FAAN helmsman and he is expected to resume duty next week.

The statement added that the new FAAN boss was until his appointment, the Regional General Manager, North Central, Airport Manager Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

He was appointed as the Chairman of the Aviation Roadmap Implementation Committee in January 2022 by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, a position he effectively combined with his office as General Manager, Special Duties at FAAN.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is set to sack the heads of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other agencies.

Also, The Nation reports that senior officials have resigned from the apex civil aviation regulatory, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The newspaper said the reason for the mass resignation is predicated on underhand moves by the Ministry of Aviation to alter the rules to enable the controversial national carrier, Nigeria Air, to take off before May 29, 2023.