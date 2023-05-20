The 2023 AFCON Draw Will Take Place On October 12

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the group stage draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast will take place on October 12.

The CAF Executive Committee chose the date at its Congress on Thursday in Algiers, Algeria, and made the date public on Friday, May 19.

A statement from CAF read, “The EXCO announced that the Official draw of the Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 will be conducted on Thursday, 12 October 2023”.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are yet to secure their place in the tournament. They are currently in first place in Group A with nine points after four games.

In June, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will play their last two games in the qualification series. Those remaining games are against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe.

The Nigerian team must beat Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia on June 18 at 5 PM WAT to secure their slot in the 2023 AFCON ahead of their last qualifiers against Sao Tome & Principe.

The reigning AFCON champions, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Morocco, and Burkina Faso have already booked their place in the tournament alongside the hosts Ivory Coast.

CAF has officially announced that the 2023 AFCON will commence on 13 January and end on 11 February 2024.