Speaker: Abbas, Kalu Lobby Abia Gov-Elect, Otti, LP Members

Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), running for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the upcoming 10th House of Representatives, respectively, have visited the Governor-elect of Abia State, Alex Otti.

Their meeting in Abuja was part of a broader consultation tour, reaching out to influential figures across different political parties in preparation for the June 13th inauguration of the 10th National Assembly. On this day, parliament’s presiding officers will be chosen.

During this visit, Abbas and Kalu sought the endorsement of Otti, a member of the Labour Party, along with other Abia representatives from the opposition party.

Kalu, a returning APC member of the House from Abia, is looking to build support in a state where the Labour Party dominated in the governorship and parliamentary races.

See photos from the meeting below: